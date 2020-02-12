Insider Selling: Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,392.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE OFC opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on OFC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,752,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,282,000 after purchasing an additional 155,808 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.