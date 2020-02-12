Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $547,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE GL traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,231. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $109.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

