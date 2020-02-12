Insider Selling: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CFO Sells 10,105 Shares of Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HAL traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,521,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,456,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911,686 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 91,653 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 536,571 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 407,690 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,633 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Scotiabank raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

