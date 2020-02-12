Insider Selling: Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) EVP Sells 6,507 Shares of Stock

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total value of $902,390.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Joseph Welzenbach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $1,355,967.90.

NYSE:THG traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,734. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.80 and a 200-day moving average of $134.51. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12 month low of $113.08 and a 12 month high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

