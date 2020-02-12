Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Sells 6,647 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $1,144,679.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,227,566.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $172.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,705. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.52. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.81 and a 52 week high of $174.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. CLSA started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 342.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in ResMed by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in ResMed by 2,783.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

