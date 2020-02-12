Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.55-6.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.55-6.65 EPS.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $7.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.19. 1,578,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,290. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.48. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $46.28 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 3,800 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $239,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,361.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $232,975.99. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.