Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.43.

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 915.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.97. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

