Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 166.72%.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded down $21.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.80. 1,527,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,871. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Insperity has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $144.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.48.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

