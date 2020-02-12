Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 217,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $712,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,468.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $409,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,039.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,409 shares of company stock valued at $8,174,624 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,526,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 593.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

NYSE:INSP traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.41. 328,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.56 and a beta of 1.27. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $83.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

