Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $389.71 Million

Brokerages predict that Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) will post $389.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $377.80 million and the highest is $397.10 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $353.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

IBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.41.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,240,000 after buying an additional 69,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,468,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 63,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.