Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 57,256 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Insulet worth $88,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,632,075.25. Insiders sold a total of 29,909 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,306 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. BidaskClub raised Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.06.

PODD traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 777.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.01. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $80.43 and a twelve month high of $205.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.05.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

