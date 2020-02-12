Integra Lifesciences (IART) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Integra Lifesciences to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IART stock opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 84.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Integra Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $65.09.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IART. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

In other news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.