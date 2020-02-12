Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 39,828 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.8% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 67,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,804,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $108,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,889 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. FIX lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.46. 15,531,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,322,676. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

