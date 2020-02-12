Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lessened by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,616 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.6% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

