Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Earns News Impact Score of -1.83

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Intel’s ranking:

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,548,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,666,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

