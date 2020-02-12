Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $499.00 Million

Brokerages expect Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) to post $499.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intelsat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $502.00 million and the lowest is $496.00 million. Intelsat reported sales of $542.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Intelsat will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intelsat.

I has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Intelsat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

NYSE I opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Intelsat has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $517.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of I. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Intelsat during the first quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intelsat during the second quarter worth approximately $4,324,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in Intelsat during the third quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intelsat during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Intelsat by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

