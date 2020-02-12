International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15-5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.30 billion.International Flavors & Fragrances also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.20-6.45 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.39. 1,247,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,713. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day moving average is $126.92. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $104.86 and a 12 month high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 94,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.96 per share, with a total value of $11,941,476.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $116,146.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 548,234 shares of company stock valued at $73,120,570 and have sold 2,827 shares valued at $366,598. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.