International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.20-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15-5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,713. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.89. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $104.86 and a 52-week high of $152.95.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 94,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.96 per share, with a total value of $11,941,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $116,146.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 548,234 shares of company stock worth $73,120,570 and have sold 2,827 shares worth $366,598. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

