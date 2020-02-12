International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) will announce $5.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.07 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $21.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.53 billion to $22.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.33 billion to $22.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

NYSE IP opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. International Paper has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in International Paper by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

