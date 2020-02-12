Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Raised to $25.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its target price upped by analysts at Cfra from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IPG. TheStreet raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.38. 3,645,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,042. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,894.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,377.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,267,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,879,667 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 377.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,755,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244,987 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,691.7% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 11,089,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,671,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,855,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890,439 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

