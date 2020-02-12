Interzone Price Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Interzone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Interzone has a total market capitalization of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,369.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.65 or 0.02624176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.02 or 0.04581499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.00792970 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00912741 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00117360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009863 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00026393 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00709043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Interzone Profile

Interzone (CRYPTO:ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone.

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.