Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Short Interest Down 21.9% in January

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 8,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 14.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 21,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $651,035.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $537,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 45,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,380,707.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,182,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,802,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,538 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.72. 610,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,781. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

