Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 86,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,056,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,500,000 after buying an additional 214,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.65. 762,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.81 and a 12 month high of $299.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.58 and a 200-day moving average of $270.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.61.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.