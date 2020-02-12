Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “conviction-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ISRG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.62.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $5.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $592.84. The company had a trading volume of 464,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,561. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $455.15 and a 1-year high of $616.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.18. The stock has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,894 shares of company stock valued at $15,409,364. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $127,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

