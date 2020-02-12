Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

ADRD stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.38. 526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,433. Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53.

About Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund

BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Developed Markets 100 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 100 developed market-based depositary receipts.

