Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:ADRU)

Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0406 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of ADRU stock remained flat at $$21.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.89.

About Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund

BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund (Fund), formerly BLDRS Europe 100 ADR Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Europe Select ADR Index (Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 100 European market-based depositary receipts.

