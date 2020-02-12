Invesco BRIC ETF Plans Annual Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:EEB)

Invesco BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:EEB) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

NYSEARCA:EEB traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,019. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16. Invesco BRIC ETF has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $41.21.

About Invesco BRIC ETF

The Guggenheim BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly The Claymore/BNY Mellon BRIC ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called The Bank of New York Mellon BRIC Select ADR Index (the Index). The Index consists of American depositary receipts (ADRs) and global depositary receipts (GDRs) selected, based on liquidity, from a universe of all listed depositary receipts of companies from Brazil, Russia, India and China trading on the United States exchanges.

