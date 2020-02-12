Invesco China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:TAO) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.06

Invesco China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:TAO) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0627 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of Invesco China Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.95. 11,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,783. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96. Invesco China Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Invesco China Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Real Estate ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures and monitors the performance of the investable universe of publicly traded companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) deriving their revenues from real estate development, management and/or ownership of property in the People’s Republic of China or the Special Administrative Regions of China, which are Hong Kong and Macau.

