Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.84

Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.8369 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $10.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 40.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

IHYD stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.08. 442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,254. Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87.

