Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYV) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

IHYV stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $25.23.

