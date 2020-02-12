Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:PMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:PMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

PMR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.45. 1,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001. Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01.

About Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Retail Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Retail Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples and industrials.

