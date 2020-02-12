Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $1.84

Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 1.8384 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $22.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 88.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMV traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550. Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $27.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78.

