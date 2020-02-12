Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:REDV) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:REDV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0781 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

NYSEARCA:REDV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.12. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.