Invesco ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $3.31

Invesco ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 3.311 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $13.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 41.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Invesco ESG Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Invesco ESG Revenue ETF stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.07. 314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. Invesco ESG Revenue ETF has a one year low of $28.71 and a one year high of $35.37.

