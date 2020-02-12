Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:NFO) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.14

Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:NFO) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1447 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NFO stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $75.50. 8,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,386. Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF has a 12-month low of $62.71 and a 12-month high of $75.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.13.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.