Invesco International Revenue ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (BATS:REFA)

Invesco International Revenue ETF (BATS:REFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0446 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

BATS REFA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Invesco International Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.