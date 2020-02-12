Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,643 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 723,775 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $98,936,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,699.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 327,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 309,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $232.01 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $169.27 and a fifty-two week high of $234.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.02.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

