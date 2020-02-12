Invesco Russell 1000 Low Volatility Factor ETF (BATS:OVOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $6.06

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Volatility Factor ETF (BATS:OVOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 6.0587 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $24.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 88.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Low Volatility Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Volatility Factor ETF stock traded down $5.77 on Wednesday, reaching $27.34. 1,078 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.