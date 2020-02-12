Invesco Russell 1000 Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:OMOM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $4.66

Invesco Russell 1000 Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:OMOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 4.6604 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 66.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Momentum Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of BATS:OMOM traded down $4.54 on Wednesday, hitting $28.18. 804 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.