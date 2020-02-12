Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0721 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SEA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 91,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,556. Invesco Shipping ETF has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26.

About Invesco Shipping ETF

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.

