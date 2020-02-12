InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Given $9.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $36,258.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 82,815 shares of company stock valued at $584,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICMB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICMB opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $98.37 million, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

