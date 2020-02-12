Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 12th (BAKK, BHP, CNA, CWK, DRX, HFG, QQ, SCPA, SN, SSE)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 12th:

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 125 ($1.64). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 105 ($1.38). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,850 ($50.64). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 370 ($4.87). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 980 ($12.89). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 367 ($4.83). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Scapa Group (LON:SCPA) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 250 ($3.29). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,185 ($28.74) to GBX 2,325 ($30.58). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39). The firm currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

TUI (LON:TUI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 930 ($12.23). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

