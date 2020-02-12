Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 12th (BIFF, CON, CPSI, IQV, LYFT, SYNT, SYS1, VIRT, WCH)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 12th:

Biffa (LON:BIFF) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt LLP from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 275 ($3.62). The firm currently has an add rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €124.00 ($144.19) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from to .

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from to .

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson to . The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from to .

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price raised by MKM Partners to .

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

System1 Group (LON:SYS1) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from to .

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €88.00 ($102.33) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

