Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 12th (AAL, ABF, AMRS, APYX, ASC, AUTO, BOO, GNC, MYOK, NBEV)

Anglo American (LON:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a neutral rating.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF). They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 3,125 ($41.11) price target on the stock.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an underperform rating and a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price on the stock.

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO). Societe Generale issued a hold rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO). They issued a market perform rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on the stock.

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 285 ($3.75) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 250 ($3.29).

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MyoKardia, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its product candidate consists of MYK-461, a small molecule to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, DCM-1, treats heritable dilated cardiomyopathy by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart, HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients and LUS-1, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart, which are in different clinical trial. MyoKardia, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company. The company’s brand portfolio include XingTea (R) , Aspen Pure (R) , Artesian Water, Búcha (R) Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop (R), RTD Coffee and Marley Mellow Mood (TM). New Age Beverages Corporation, formerly known as American Brewing Company Inc., is based in USA. “

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) target price on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a buy rating.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

XP Power (LON:XPP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

