Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 12th (AVNW, AVYA, AXAS, BBDC, BCSF, BLMN, BPOP, BRX, BTE, CR)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 12th:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas. They seek to complement their acquisition and development activities by selectively participating in exploration projects with experienced industry partners. “

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$0.90 to C$0.85.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering. The firm currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its target price reduced by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$1.75 to C$1.60.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its target price boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$100.00.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target cut by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$1.80 to C$1.65.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price target cut by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target cut by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.75.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price lowered by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.00.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price cut by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

