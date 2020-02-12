Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/12/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $285.00 to $310.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $243.00 to $295.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $251.00 to $301.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2020 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/24/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

1/23/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – NVIDIA had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $255.00.

1/13/2020 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/13/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $240.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/10/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/10/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/31/2019 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $240.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/24/2019 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/23/2019 – NVIDIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

12/20/2019 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – NVIDIA is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,583,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,015. The firm has a market cap of $163.95 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $272.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,260,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

