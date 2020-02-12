Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TransDigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/5/2020 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $589.13 to $693.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $610.00 to $620.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – TransDigm Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $655.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $625.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – TransDigm Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $645.00 to $685.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – TransDigm Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $637.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $670.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $648.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,153. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.55. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $421.98 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Halle Fine Terrion acquired 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $571.03 per share, with a total value of $298,648.69. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,364.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.51, for a total value of $9,694,773.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,050 shares of company stock worth $63,101,288. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

