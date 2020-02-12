Investment House LLC Acquires Shares of 50,480 ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Investment House LLC owned about 0.08% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 110,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

