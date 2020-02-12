Investment House LLC Buys Shares of 16,010 EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Investment House LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,010 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

