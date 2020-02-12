Investment House LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Investment House LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,108 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.04.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $132.63 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $106.24 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.13 and its 200 day moving average is $122.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

